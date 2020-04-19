Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $9,311,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.