Citigroup Lowers Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

