Citigroup Lowers SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SNMRY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. SNAM S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.
SNAM S P A/ADR Company Profile
