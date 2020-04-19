Citigroup Lowers SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNMRY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. SNAM S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

SNAM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

