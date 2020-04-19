Citigroup Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $109.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

