Citigroup Begins Coverage on Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.