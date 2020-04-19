Cision (NYSE:CISN) vs. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Cision (NYSE:CISN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Cision shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastly and Cision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Cision has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Cision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cision is more favorable than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Cision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Cision -0.70% 25.62% 5.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Cision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 8.26 -$49.98 million ($0.70) -33.13 Cision $730.37 million 2.03 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.04

Cision has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cision beats Fastly on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

