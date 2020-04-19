Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,226 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

