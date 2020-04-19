Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $89,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Scott Mcfeely sold 300 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.20 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 435.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

