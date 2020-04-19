Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target decreased by Argus from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $841.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.79.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $820.27 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

