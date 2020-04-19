Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.41. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

