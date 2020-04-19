Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 4,968,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,147. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

