Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 21,634,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,119,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725,722. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

