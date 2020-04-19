Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Media stories about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.78. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $640.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -75.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $242.86.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

