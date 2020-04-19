Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 183.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 1,206,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after acquiring an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.