Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Cfra from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,203,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

