Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after buying an additional 2,094,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

