CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.94.

CNP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 7,588,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,806. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

