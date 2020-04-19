Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLLS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

CLLS stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $488.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

