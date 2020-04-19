Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Celanese to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.47.

Celanese stock traded up $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,416. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,772,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,898,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

