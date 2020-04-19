CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

CDK opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

