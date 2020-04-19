Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,299. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

