Castle Trading Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $27,591.70 and $49.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.01122841 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00196427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,511,859 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

