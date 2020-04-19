Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

