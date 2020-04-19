Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 125.75 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.06.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

