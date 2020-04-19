Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s previous close.

CRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,876.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,865,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

