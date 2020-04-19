Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.66.

CGC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 4,761,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.06. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 134.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

