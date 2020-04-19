Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $41.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $44,224,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

