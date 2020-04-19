Canaccord Genuity Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$5.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

