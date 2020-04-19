Canaccord Genuity Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$5.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

