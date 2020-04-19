Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

