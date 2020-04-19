Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

MAG opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,684 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 886,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 844,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

