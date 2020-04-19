Canaccord Genuity Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $562.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $655.00 to $562.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $15.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.33. 1,357,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.65. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

