Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised Cameco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 486,905 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

