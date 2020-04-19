Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

NYSE CPE remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,801,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $17,589,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

