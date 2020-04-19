C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Chairman Sells $15,729,871.03 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

