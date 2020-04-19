Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,874.50 ($24.66).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($21.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,551 ($33.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,656.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,941.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12991.0005978 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

