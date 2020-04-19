BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

