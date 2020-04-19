Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,380,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.