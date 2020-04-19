Brokers Issue Forecasts for Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

