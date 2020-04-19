Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $31.29

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

