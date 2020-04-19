Brokerages Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Target Price at $1.40

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

FET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price target (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE FET traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 15,451,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,384 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

