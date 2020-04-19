Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$32.50

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “tender” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.
CGX traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The firm has a market cap of $876.53 million and a PE ratio of 30.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.12. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.39.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
