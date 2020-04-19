Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$32.50

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “tender” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The firm has a market cap of $876.53 million and a PE ratio of 30.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.12. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$443.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.9193176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.