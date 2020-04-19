Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $14.83

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 657,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,294. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $453.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

