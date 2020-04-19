Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $25.00

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,506. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

