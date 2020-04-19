Brokerages Set AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) PT at GBX 7,707.86

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,707.86 ($101.39).

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,970 ($104.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,927,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion and a PE ratio of 77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,990.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,314.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

