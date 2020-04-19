Brokerages Set Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) Target Price at C$8.64

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on shares of Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of APHA stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.80.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

