Brokerages Set Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Price Target at C$6.50

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

ASR stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.09.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million for the quarter.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

