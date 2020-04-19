Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.54). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

