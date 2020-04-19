Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.54). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.