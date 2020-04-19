Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $63.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,674. Shopify has a 52-week low of $213.13 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

