Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. eHealth posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in eHealth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $127.86. 457,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. eHealth has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.