Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

